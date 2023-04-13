Macon man arrested and charged in connection to 2022 fatal traffic collision

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has been arrested in connection to a fatal traffic accident that took place in September of 2022.

Upon further investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Mcnear Jr. was found to be at fault for the crash and has been charged with Aggressive Driving and Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree (Felony).

The incident in question took place on September 26th of 2022, when a Pontiac G8 and a Chevrolet Cruze were both traveling opposite directions on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street around 9:07 p.m. It’s reported that the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze attempted to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street when the Pontiac G8 collided with it. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, the driver of the Chevrolet, 72-year-old Lewis Moore, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anthony Mcnear Jr. was the driver of the Pontiac G8, who is now being charged for the death of Moore.