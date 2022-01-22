Macon law firm vandalized three times in six months

Daryl Von Yokely's office on Thursday 1/20/22 after vandals broke a window on the left side of the building.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon law firm is cleaning up after a local attorney says his building was vandalized for a third time within six months.

Daryl Von Yokely’s law office is located on Vineville Avenue.

He says they noticed the most recent vandalism Thursday morning, and he tells us the vandals have broken the windows multiple times. The last time they even kncoked over statues outside his office.

“My staff, they’re so on edge. Now, the first thing they do when they get to the office is to go around the building to see if anyone’s tried to break in,” he said. “Or if anything has been broken, and it’s a large structure, so now I’m worried about their safety even during the day.”

Von Yokely says they are adding additional security measures. He asks if anyone knows anything to please contact them or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.