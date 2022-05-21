Macon Law Enforcement Foundation holds annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony

The Macon Law Enforcement Foundation held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony Friday.

Annual Peace officers Memorial Day National Police Week

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — In light of National Police Week, the Macon Law Enforcement Foundation held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony Friday.

Law enforcement and firefighters honored 34 men and women who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony included the ringing of a bell and laying flowers next to monuments at public safety memorial park along Mulberry Street.

Two deputy names were added on Friday morning: Christopher Knight and William Gay.

We spoke with Knight’s mother, who says the memorial means the world to her family.

“It’s like he’s a hero, and he always wanted to be a hero, like a superhero,” Cheryl Knight said. “So to have his name here for everyone to see and to remember him, it’s almost like he is a hero, so I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son.”

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis asks for prayers for all law enforcement officers and first responders.