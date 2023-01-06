Macon hosts “Hot Chocolate Hoedown” this First Friday

Photo Credit to NewTown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s First Friday of 2023 is kicking off strong with a “Hot Chocolate Hoedown”.

Newtown Macon says you can throw away those “winter blues with a cup of cheer”! Several downtown businesses are taking part in the fun of January’s First Friday Hot Chocolate Hoedown event Friday the 6th, by offering their own unique spins on the classic tasty treat.

Some of the participating businesses are Baldinos, which is offering a “Jersey Shore Hot Chocolate”, Decadent Dessert Bar, Macon Water Ice with Cookies and Cream Hot chocolate & Cotton Candy hot chocolate. Other businesses are even offering a boozy take on the drink, like Fall Line Brewing Co. with their Hot Chocolate Beer, or Hotel Forty Five with their Bourbon Hot Chocolate with Irish cream infused whipped cream, and Reboot Retrocade and Bar with their Hot chocolate with creme de cacao and coffee liqueur topped with marshmallows.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their creative takes on hot chocolate, click here for the event page.