Macon hospitals welcome New Year babies
The new year started with new babies at Macon hospitals
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia hospitals are celebrating new babies in the new year.
At the Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center little Amalia Margaret was born at 2:12am on January 1, 2023.
Congrats to her parents Julie and Andrew Gordon of Macon.
At Piedmont Macon, Journi was the first baby born on New Year’s Day at at 4:06 Sunday morning.
Congrats to her mother Trayonnah Roundtree.