Macon hospitals welcome New Year babies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia hospitals are celebrating new babies in the new year.

At the Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center little Amalia Margaret was born at 2:12am on January 1, 2023.

Congrats to her parents Julie and Andrew Gordon of Macon.

At Piedmont Macon, Journi was the first baby born on New Year’s Day at at 4:06 Sunday morning.

Congrats to her mother Trayonnah Roundtree.