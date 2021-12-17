Macon home hit by 30 rounds of gunfire overnight

Fred Hodges and and his 90 year old mother were inside the house when it happened.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon home was hit by 30 rounds of gunfire just after midnight on Thursday. Fred Hodges and and his 90 year old mother were inside the house when it happened.

Hodges thinks that it’s a case of confusion. He said they’ve lived there for 64 years and have never had a problem. Hodges told us he reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in the past asking for help with things like adding more street lights and cameras, but nothing has been done.

“When people tell you there’s something’s going you need to look in to that, when we tell you somethings going on in the neighborhood you need to look in to that. You know don’t sit back and wait until they do something,” said Hodges.

Major Chris Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office says the station is spread thin with the amount of deputies available, and they’re doing the best they can with what they have.

Neither Hodges or his mother were hurt in the incident.