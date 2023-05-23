Macon girls’ mentoring group aims to enhance youth mental health

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Girls Dig Deeper Initiative, a local girls mentoring group in Macon, is working to address and improve youth mental health in the region.

The organization, known for its evidence-based programs and summer enrichment offerings, is focusing on grounding and relaxation techniques as part of a mental health checkup for teens.

“We wanted to put this together for our young people to identify how they’re feeling and be able to deal and cope with their emotions in a passive way,” founder Najiva Timothee said.

The group will be hosting the mental health checkup at the Rosa Park Recreation Center this Wednesday at 6 p.m.