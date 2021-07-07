Macon gang member pleads guilty to federal gun charge

The trooper noticed a loaded 9-millimeter caliber semi-automatic pistol in the car.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A Macon gang member with a violent criminal history, could spend the next decade behind bars.

28-year-old Derrick Murphy, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Murphy was arrested on March 5 of 2020, following a traffic stop by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Pio Nono Avenue. The trooper stated Murphy made multiple traffic violations and then turned into a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru. He says Murphy was in the drive-thru line, then drove away without picking up any items and backed his car into some bushes. The trooper says that’s when someone got out of the right rear passenger door and ran. Murphy then drove off and the trooper pulled him over.

After approaching the vehicle, the trooper stated he could smell marijuana in the vehicle. Murphy claimed he did not know who ran from the vehicle, and he and the passenger did not have identification. Murphy gave a false name and date of birth. An infant was in the back seat of the vehicle and the trooper noticed the child was not properly restrained in the child safety seat. The trooper also noticed several sandwich bags that contained methamphetamine, a digital scale and a 9-millimeter caliber semi-automatic pistol loaded with four bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Murphy, who was driving with a suspended license for DUI drugs and was wanted on a parole violation warrant, was taken into custody and admitted he had been in jail for five years for criminal street gang activity and he had purchased the gun for $150 approximately two weeks prior to his arrest. Murphy has prior convictions in Bibb County, for violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, obstruction of an officer and aggravated assault.

He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for September 8.