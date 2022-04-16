Macon gains TikTok fame as a spring destination

According to study done by mybaggage.com, Macon has gathered 53.7 million views on the social media platform.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon has been voted the third best city to visit in the U.S. during the spring by TikTok.

Amerson River Park was featured in the article citing it’s 180 acres of forest and meadows.

“We’ve got a really hip cool downtown we’re a visually stunning community because of our architecture because of our arts and culture so while it’s amazing, I think it’s really interesting… I’m not surprised,” said Vice President of Sales and Service for Visit Macon Steven Fulbright.

Sallie Stone was visiting Macon and had positive things to say about her experience.

“Macon seems like a fabulous place to be. A place I’d like to spend more time lot of places to eat lunch outside beautiful old building, obviously great weather it just seems like a cool city,” said Stone.

Macon can attribute some of it’s Tik Tok fame to NewTown Macon. The organization has been uploading videos from its TikTok page showing off Macon’s local shops and events happening.

Along with the Cherry Blossom festival, Macon still has more to offer in Spring.

There are two festivals coming up to enjoy. The Pan-African festival hosted by the Tubman museum, and the Just Tap’d beer festival. Both are later in April.