Macon Food and Wine Festival looks to bring community together

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Macon is holding its first ever Food and Wine Festival this month.

The festival began on February 11 with a food crawl. It continues this week with private events at restaurants.

Ryan Smith, the owner of Lazy Susan on Second Street, says it’s time Macon showcases its rich restaurant community.

“I had the great privilege of working on the Atlanta Food and Wine festival a few years back, and I just think that Macon is ready for that kind of a thing,” he said. ” And I think hopefully make us part of the regional conversation of being a great food city.”

All of the food provided for the festival is locally sourced by Loy’s Farmer’s Market located on Pio Nono Avenue.

The festival runs until Friday, February 18.