Macon fire on Friday morning leaves no injuries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fire blazed Friday morning in the area of Lower Poplar Street and 7th Street, sending clouds of smoke in Macon just the morning before Christmas.

Fire crews were on the scene of the fire at Macon Cabinet works before 9:00 a.m. on December 24th, 2021. Members at the fire department told 41NBC that nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire and that there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation.