Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder

A Macon family says they're still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago.

We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.

When looking at the photos of Ricky, his daughter Chiquita Smith says it continues to hurt.

“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “And then to just witness my dad lifeless like that, somebody that’s so full of life, joyful, helpful, there was nothing that I could do.”

As the years go by, Ricky’s sister Gloria Smith says her frustration continues to increase.

“It shouldn’t take seven years for anybody,” she said. “And waiting seven years and nobody calling you and saying, ‘Hey, we haven’t forgotten about you, we got you.’ We never got a call. That’s sad.'”

We reached out to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to see where the case stands and why justice hasn’t been served after seven years.

According to a statement from the DA’s office, Jackson filed for incompetency, and the office will now hold a competency trial that’s tentatively scheduled for October 4.

Gloria says she’s hopeful this will finally get them the trial Ricky deserves.

“Of course he’s my brother, and I’m going to always be my brother’s keeper, so it doesn’t stop here,” she said.

As they continue to fight for justice, they host a balloon release in his memory each year. Every get together is also a time to celebrate the man Ricky was.

“I refuse to let my daddy’s case just be silent,” Chiquita said.