Macon driver injured in deputy-involved shooting, released from hospital and arrested

Anthony Foster was released from the hospital around 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The driver injured in a deputy-involved shooting is now out of the hospital and in jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Anthony Foster was released from the hospital around 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

Last week, deputies tried to pull over Foster for traveling with an equipment violation on Log Cabin Drive. Deputies say Foster refused to stop, and a chase pursued onto Mumford Road and Case Street. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Foster backed into a deputy’s patrol car and then accelerated toward another deputy.

That’s when an assisting deputy fired shots and hit Foster. Foster was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in stable condition. Foster is currently in the Bibb County Jail without bond. He is charged with Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Assault, Felony Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked, two counts of Hit and Run, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and several other Traffic and Motor Vehicle Offenses and Violations.

Foster was currently wanted in Bibb County for Driving with a Suspended/Revoked License, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Driving without License, and Equipment Violations.

The vehicle Foster drove had no Active Registration nor Valid Insurance.