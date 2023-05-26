Macon daycare worker charged with theft, attacking deputies

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the Riverside Children’s Center on Pierce Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say a daycare employee attacked them as they arrested her for theft. This happened Thursday afternoon at the Riverside Children’s Center on Pierce Avenue.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Quintescia Lachelle Coley of Macon for theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a worker reported that Coley took her wallet. Investigators watched the business surveillance cameras, and the footage showed Coley near the victim’s purse. An investigation revealed the wallet was in Coley’s possession. Deputies later learned Coley had made CashApp transactions on the victim’s debit card.

Deputies say while arresting Coley, she attacked two deputies. Deputies were able to gain control and take Coley to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.