Macon community takes stand against hate after anti-Semitic rally at Temple Beth Israel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There was an outpouring of support from the Macon community over the weekend after an anti-Semitic rally took place in front of a Jewish synagogue.

“Not here. Go away!” Those were the chants from a crowd of supporters gathered in front of Temple Beth Israel Saturday in response to the anti-Semitic rally that took place the day before.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to demonstrators in front of the synagogue using anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ language, while displaying a pride flag around a blow-up doll hung from a street sign.

Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Larry Schlesinger said it was the first anti-Semitic incident of this magnitude he has seen at the Temple.

“We’ve heard every major Jewish organization has been waving a red flag that anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise,” he said. “So we should not feel that we’re going to be an exception.”

Deputies arrested 40-year-old demonstrator Jon Eugene Minadeo II of West Palm Beach, Florida after he was warned not to shout obscenities from a bull horn, but continued anyway. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public disturbance and was later released on bond.

According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, the demonstrators were there to incite a reaction.

“They would be what you’d call professionals,” Davis said. “They know exactly what to say, they know how far to go and push that line as far as they can.”

Saturday, members of the Jewish community of Macon and their supporters gathered in front of Temple Beth Israel, where a verbal confrontation took place between supporters and returning anti-Semitic demonstrators.

Sheriff Davis said deputies were there to make sure the confrontation didn’t escalate.

“Everybody’s got to follow the law, and if these individuals step outside of the law, we’re going to bring the full force of the law, whether it be local, state or federal to bear on them,” he said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says it can neither confirm nor deny any federal investigations relating to the rally at this time.

Rabbi Schlesinger said he believes the supporters that gathered Saturday represent a majority of the Macon community that stands with Temple Beth Israel. His message to anti-Semitic demonstrators:

“We don’t need this,” he said. “You are not wanted, so stay away.”



A Unity Service will take place at Temple Beth Israel this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Temple sanctuary.

People are urged to report anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes to local authorities. If you have tips about anti-Semitic activity, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia at (478)-752-3511.