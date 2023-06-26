Anti-Semetic rally organizer arrested

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – An anti-Semitic rally ends with its organizer arrested.

Friday, just after 4:21p.m., It was reported that there was a group of protesters in front of Temple Beth Israel.

Several neighbors called because of the obscene language and displays of a pride flag around a blowup doll hanging from a stop sign.

One of the individuals was arrested for using obscene language, he was warned not to use the bullhorn, but he continued.

In his rants he was blaming Jewish people for gays and the government.

He was identified as Jon Eugene Minadeo II. He’s a 40-year-old male from West Palm Beach, Florida.

He and his group are allegedly responsible for having distributed anti-Semitic pamphlets around the middle Georgia area last week.

Minadeo was charged with Disorderly Conduct & Public Disturbance. The rest of the group disbursed after he was arrested.