Macon comedy show, bike ride highlight events ahead of Valentine’s Day

The comedy club founder, Patrick Cunningham, says he came up with the idea of the show to bring some levity to Valentine's Day.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Clockwork Comedy and Grants Lounge is hosting a comedy dating show called ‘Macon Match Up’.

Three comics will preform. In between sets, bachelors and bachelorettes will decide between three comics.

Bike Walk Macon is also hosting a Valentine’s Day bike ride at night.

The ride will be five miles and go through downtown Macon.

The ‘Macon Match Up’ show is February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The Valentine’s Day ride is February 10 at 8:30 p.m. It will start at the Bike Walk Macon office.

You can register for the ride at bikewalkmacon.com.