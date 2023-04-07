Several Macon churches to host 1-mile ‘Cross Walk’ Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Macon churches will come together on Friday to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with a 1-mile “Cross Walk.”

Victory Church, New Hope Baptist Church, Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Bread of Life Ministries will host the event, which will start at 1 p.m. at Ocmulgee National Park, located at 1207 Emery Highway.

Church leaders invite you to join them as they walk, sing, pray, praise and carry a cross.

For more information, contact Elder Arizona White at (478) 972-0517.

