Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival named among ‘Signature Events of the Southeast’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon’s International Cherry Blossom Festival has been named one of the Signature Events of the Southeast for 2023 by the Southeast Tourism Society (STS).

The accolade forms part of the 40th Anniversary celebration of the society, which has recognized outstanding events across the Southeast since 1985, according to an STS news release. STS, established in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 14 states, including Georgia.

Cherry Blossom Festival

The Cherry Blossom Festival joins 19 other events selected by travel industry experts to be spotlighted throughout the year. The complete list is available on the Escape to the Southeast website and all Southeast Tourism Society’s social media platforms.

“For 40 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast,” STS President and CEO Monica Smith said. “Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events. The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival goers to create memories and support the tourism industry—a vital economic generator for communities.”

To be considered, an event must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The nomination link and submission deadlines are accessible at SoutheastTourism.org.

The 2024 festival is set for March 15-24.