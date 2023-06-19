Macon boutique thrives through pandemic thanks to support for Black-owned businesses

Owning any business has its ups and downs, but one Macon boutique has managed to thrive through challenging times thanks to resources for Black business owners.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Owning any business has its ups and downs, but one Macon boutique has managed to thrive through challenging times thanks to resources for Black business owners.

Virginia Sharp has owned Daemarii’s Unique Boutique since 2014. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she was able to keep her business afloat with the help of grant money.

In 2020, she was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Macon Black Pages — a directory of Black owned businesses in Macon. After that, she received $25,000 from the American Express Coalition to Back Black Businesses.

Sharp explained that there are grants, classes and advisors available through local and national organizations that just didn’t exist when she opened her shop.

She says it’s important for the Black community to support each other and that there are now more resources than ever to help aspiring business owners.

“The Black Pages continues to offer all kinds of information for any entrepreneurs, especially for the Black community that wants to go into business for themselves,” Sharp said. “So, there’s several different things that you could definitely be a part of.”

In 2022, Sharp opened a new boutique in Cochran. However, due to building maintenance issues and low sales, she had to close the store after just five months.

Sharp says the money she received helped keep her Macon location open and accommodate for changes following the pandemic.

Anyone wanting to start a local business can find resources through NewTown Macon, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, the Macon Black Pages and the Small Business Development Center.