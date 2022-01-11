Macon-Bibb’s new Covid-19 testing sites now open

Two new Covid-19 testing facilities opened in Macon Monday.

The line for Covid testing at the old Macon Health Department building

One location opened in the the former health department building, located at 171 Emery Hwy. The other is located on the north side of Macon Mall.

Officials say they detected 20 positive cases within the first three hours of the facilities opening.

Both facilities offer free rapid result testing and PCR testing. No proof of insurance is needed.

The testing facilities are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.