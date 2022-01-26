Macon-Bibb’s Family Justice Center officially has a name

A Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and abuse all under one roof.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — “One Safe Place Macon” might just be an idea right now, but by next year, county officials hope it will be a fully operational Family Justice Center.

Tomeika Daniel, Deputy Director for Georgia Legal Services, says it’s a much needed resource for the area.

“By having the resources all under one roof, it allows the survivor to come in and feel safe to access the services and to know about the services,” she said.

15 partner agencies are participating in a strategic planning event where they’ll decide what services will best serve the community.

Sarah Schanck, the Site Planner for the Family Justice Center, shares what kinds of services people can expect once the center opens.

“The victims and their families will be able to find support with safety planning, legal advocacy,” she said. “They can work with law enforcement, counselors. There will be youth programs.”

Daniel says she’s excited to be at the starting line of One Safe Place Macon because of the impact it can have on the community.

“We’ve shown that numbers for homicides were reduced when family justice centers are involved,” she said. “The domestic violence call numbers are reduced, and so that’s what we’re looking for.”

Schanck says 10% of 911 center calls in Macon are coded domestic. Just last year, there were five domestic violence-related homicides.

She says there’s a need for One Safe Place Macon to help lower domestic violence rates.

“We’re coming together for a coordinated community response to find a transformative way to serve victims,” she said. “It’s a public health and a public safety issue, and we’re excited about the opportunity to transform Macon.”

The Family Justice Center is expected to open next year. For updates on the project, you can follow along on the Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia’s Facebook page.