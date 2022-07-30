Macon-Bibb Transit Authority unveils second part of downtown mural

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority officially unveiled the addition to its colorful downtown mural Friday.

The continuation of the Spirit of Macon mural–this part on the outside of the overpass at Poplar and Fifth Streets—is now complete.

MTA says it wanted to give more color to the corner while sharing the city’s musical history.

The mural’s artist, an associate professor at Georgia College & State University, says it’s important to showcase public art within the community.

“I would like to stress to continue bringing the artists and doing the public art and serving the community by bringing the visual art to the public,” he said

The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority hopes drivers and pedestrians passing the bridge will appreciate the artwork.