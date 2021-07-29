Macon-Bibb to be getting a medical cannabis cultivation and production facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County will be getting a GMP-certified medical cannabis cultivation and production facility, on which construction should begin shortly.

Saturday July 24, 2021, the FFD GA Holdings, LLC was selected by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to build this facility. The location of the facility is planned to span over 10 acres of land in the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park, where it is expected to invest $30-$50 million into the local economy- which the FFD has guaranteed a majority will be spent with local and minority businesses.

It’s also said in the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority’s press release that this facility will employ nearly 100 well-paying jobs covering multiple skill levels while offering healthcare and retirement benefits, as well as competitive salaries.

Jeremy Fort, CEO of FFD, says that the team is “an incredible mix of local Georgians who know and love our state plus best-in-class medical marijuana and pharmacy operators” and that they plan to invest heavily in the community through many organizations by partnering with local healthcare, veterans, academia, and more.

The FFD has even set up a program to donate revenue to local charities, governed by a board of community leaders in an effort to make sure funding goes to “the most deserving and in need”, according to the release.

The FFD is 1 of only 6 manufacturers that applied to the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission and got approved- out 69 total applicants.