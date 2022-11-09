Macon-Bibb sets temporary grace period on school speeding cameras

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb is putting forward a temporary grace period for camera-enforced school speed limits.

A release from Macon-Bibb County says that they’ve announced some temporary changes concerning how tickets are issued for speeders near schools through November 18th.

School isn’t in session the week of Thanksgiving, so the cameras won’t be enforcing the speed limit.

During this grace period, violating vehicles will be issued a max of 1 ticket per vehicle. Any unpaid speeding tickets above the max limit of 1 will be dismissed, meaning people with multiple tickets will only need to pay one violation total. Any payments made for tickets above that max limit of one will be refunded before the end of this year.

All of this is said however, with the last note that starting Monday, November 28th, tickets will be issued for every school zone speed limit violation.

Normally, the cameras enforce the speed limit on school days when classes are in session, becoming active one hour before school starts and one hour after it ends. Tickets are issued for drivers going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, but drivers have been mailed dozens of tickets, so this temporary grace period is being put forward to try to help with that. Cameras have been installed for school zones around Northeast High & Appling Middle, Rutland Middle & High, Weaver Middle, Westside High, Ballard-Hudson Middle & Ingram-Pye Elementary, and Southwest High. The plan is for them to eventually be installed at every public school.

The first citation will be $100, with any tickets following being $150. It’s important to note that these citations won’t show up on a person’s driving record or be used for “points” with their insurance. Money collected from these fines will be used to fund local law enforcement or public safety initiatives.

For more information on the grace period and details about the cameras, check Macon-Bibb County’s website here.