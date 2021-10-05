Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning discusses convenience stores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning held a work session Monday to talk about how they regulate convenience stores in the county.

Jim Thomas, Executive Director of Planning & Zoning, says there have been a lot of discussions between residents and Commissoners. They invited members from the industry and the public to answer questions and gather information.

He says their code is outdated and doesn’t match what the convenience store industry looks like today.

“We’re still regulating convenience stores with gas just like we did in the 60’s when they were service stations and that’s all changed. I’m not aware of any real service stations anymore,” said Thomas.

A moratorium on convenience stores that sell alcohol ends November 23. Planning & Zoning plans to draft up a new code before the end of the moratorium. The next meeting will be within the next 30 days.