Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning approves new fitness center, grocery store

The gym will be on Riverside Drive. The grocery store will be on Eisenhower Parkway.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning approved several conditional use permits at its Monday meeting.

One of the approvals is for a new fitness center in the 4200 block of Riverside Drive. According to documents, the site is 9 acres of undeveloped property and zoned for agriculture.

A letter from the applicant says the fitness center will be 30,000 square feet and have about 300 parking spaces.

MBPZ also approved a conditional use to allow a grocery store with fuel. According to the application submitted by Raxit Patel, it will be at the now vacant building at 1212 Eisenhower Parkway.

A letter submitted with the application says the store will sell grocery items like fresh produce, eggs, milk and cheese. The letter also states the store will be open 24 hour hours a day and will employ 6 people.