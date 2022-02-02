Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning elects new Executive Director

Jeffrey Ruggieri will replace Jim Thomas, who served as Executive Director for 37 years.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted in favor of its next Executive Director.

Thomas was supposed to retire at the end of the year, but due to not having a replacement, he agreed to hold the position until it was filled.

Ruggeiri’s first day will be Monday, February 7.