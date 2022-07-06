Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board Chair responds to recent hit-and-run incidents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the people responsible for two separate hit-and-run incidents last week that resulted in the deaths of two men.

61-year-old Lee Tukes died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and C Street Friday night, and just seven hours later, 43-year-old Robert Flowers died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Dexter Avenue.

The Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board is currently using $500,000 worth of grant money to try to make a difference, but there’s still work to be done.

“We’ve also been improving our crosswalks, improving the striping, so that pedestrians know exactly where to cross the roads, and so that these crosswalks can be visible for pedestrians,” PSRB chairman Gregory Brown said.

Brown says it’s up to everyone to prevent pedestrian injuries.

“As pedestrians are walking along our roads, we want motorists to be looking, (be) more responsible by keeping their eye out for pedestrians so we can prevent these accidents from occurring,” he said.

Brown says if you see an area that needs more street lights or sidewalks, take a picture and upload it to See-Click-Fix on Macon-Bibb’s website.