Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating second overnight hit-and-run

A male victim was found dead on the sidewalk on Mercer University Drive around 7 a.m. Saturday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another hit-and-run following one that happened just seven hours earlier.

A sheriff’s office news release says deputies were called to Mercer University Drive near Dexter Avenue around 7 a.m. Saturday regarding a deceased male on the sidewalk. Fatality investigators were called to the scene, and the preliminary investigation showed the victim was a victim of a hit-and-run collision.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are working to identify him.

The incident follows another hit-and-run that happened around midnight less than three miles away on Eisenhower Parkway.

Both incidents are under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

