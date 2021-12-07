Macon-Bibb officials preparing to implement Macon Violence Prevention plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb officials and law enforcement came together Monday to clarify the number of deaths at the hands of others in the county this year.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said there have been 52 homicides and 42 murders.

“All murders are homicides, but not all homicides are murders,” he said. “A murder is defined as the willful killing of someone.”

We asked what is being done to stop the killing. Davis says clarifying the numbers can help establish where to start.

“We can put the resources, put the plan for the Macon Violence Prevention program into action and get this community together towards one goal,” he said.

Macon Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the Macon Violence Prevention Program is one way the county is hoping to target and lower the murder count.

The coroner’s office also has a campaign called “Stop the Killing.”

“We are all on the same page, and we share one common goal, the best for Macon, moving Macon forward in a positive direction,” Coroner Leon Jones said.

Mayor Lester Miller says the county wants to make sure it targets the root cause of each crime.

“We are looking forward to starting January with a plan to make sure that we address these route causes,” he said.