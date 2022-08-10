Macon-Bibb observing Black Business Month by promoting Black businesses

Macon-Bibb's Office of Small Business Affairs is holding several events this Black Business Month to promote Black-owned businesses.

Events will also provide services and assistance to Black businesses.

“To address poverty and so many things that we have, having a small business can be an answer for that,” Director Charise Stephens said. “We have a lot of talented people here in Macon-Bibb County, a lot of unique talent, and quantifying those talents and making a small business, I think that’s what makes Macon-Bibb so unique.”

