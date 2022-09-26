Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Literacy Alliance holds its first luncheon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Mayor’s Literacy Alliance held its first literacy luncheon on Monday.

Guests in attendance included Mayor Lester Miller and Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims.

Mayor Miller had previously declared September literacy month. The goal of the program is to bring literacy to children and adults who need it. Mayor Miller encouraged adults who need help with becoming literate.

“Well I think this is no longer a stigmatism. People realize that there are some issues out there that need to be addressed. Do it for your children. Do it for our community,” said Mayor Miller. ” I think we need to make sure we put aside our own personal shyness about the situation, we need to step up to the plate and do what’s right for the children and I think it starts at home.”

The MLA believes helping people become literate will decrease crime in Macon-Bibb County.