Macon-Bibb mayoral team helps with recycling pickup

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb mayoral team is keeping their promise to take shifts helping Waste Management collect recycling throughout the county.

Four members of the Macon-Bibb mayoral team, including Mayor Lester Miller, were out with waste management Monday morning. Mayor Miller says they’ll continue to take shifts until the whole county has been reset. He says the mayoral team hears people’s complaints about the trash issues, and they want to take action.

“We talk about making our community a cleaner place, a safe place to live,” Miller said. “We have to get our hands dirty and pickup the trash, pickup the recycling and get the job done. We’re going to continue to do this as long as it takes.”

Trevor Mullis, a Historic Vineville resident, says neighbors can’t predict what weeks the recycling will get picked up and that it’s been so unpredictable recently that they put it out every week. At one point, they left it out for three weeks before it was picked up, which he says is extremely frustrating.

“We depend on the recycling because we do not want to trash up Macon,” Mullis said.

While he didn’t get a chance to see Mayor Miller helping Waste Management Monday morning, he thinks it’s nice to see a politician be proactive about fixing a problem.

“I just hope we can get all the trash off the sidewalks and off the street,” Mullis said. “And that we can get to where we can depend on knowing when we can put our trash out.”

Mayor Miller says riding the truck helped him see areas that need special attention. He says they’ll be out with Waste Management every day until they finish the job.

“Once we know that everyone in Bibb County has had their recycling reset and started over, we’re going to give it to Waste Management then and take it over and run with it,” Miller said. “And if we can trust them to do that, we’re going to do that. If not, we’re going to keep doing it until it’s completely caught up.”

Mayor Miller says you should put your recycling can on the curb if you haven’t already.

He says it may take a few days before they get to your house.