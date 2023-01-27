Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announces plans to run for second term

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mayor Lester Miller announced Thursday he plans to seek a second term as the leader of Macon-Bibb County.

“Supporters raised more than $300,000 for Mayor Miller’s grassroots-powered reelection campaign,” a campaign news release stated. “With more than 15,000 followers on social media and the majority of donors contributing less than $150, Miller’s campaign is built from grassroots.”

The campaign says more than 250 supporters attended Miller’s reelection announcement at Hargray Capitol Theater.

“Together we have fully funded law enforcement, enacted historic property tax relief and created a fiscally sound Macon-Bibb County that is focused on job creation and improving quality of life and opportunity for generations to come,” Miller said. “We are creating a stronger, safer community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, and that work must continue.”

Miller says he’s accomplished many of his goals, but there’s more work to be done.

“That is why, today, I announce my intention to run for reelection,” he said. “No one of us can do it alone, but by working together, as a team, we are achieving our shared goals. Our accomplishments, and the opportunities that remain, belong to us all.”

The primary election for the Mayor and Commission of Macon-Bibb County will be held in 2024.

