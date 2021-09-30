Macon-Bibb leadres urge African American community to get vaccinated

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A roundtable discussion was held Thursday morning in Macon to get an important message out to the community.

Organizations in Middle Georgia came together to urge more African Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Macon-Bibb leaders and lawmakers also joined churches and community groups for the discussion at the Tubman Museum.

They stressed the need for more vaccinations within the black community. Another thing they shared was the impact the virus is having on their communities, saying COVID-19 deaths are increasing amongst African American.

“Don’t allow Covid-19 to take your joy, don’t allow Covid-19 to steal your family. We’re all losing family members, we’re all losing friends,” said Bertram C. Smith. He is the Presiding Elder for the North Macon District AME church.

The group also urges people to get the vaccine to protect themselves and others.