Macon-Bibb leaders get inside look at downtown’s Hotel Forty Five

The hotel is expected to open January 20, and is already accepting reservations.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County leaders got a chance Tuesday to step away from City Hall and into a new space in downtown Macon.

Hotel Forty Five has been under construction since last October. The finishing touches are being put in place to soon welcome guests.

“It’s going to draw so many people to Macon, Georgia,” Macon-Bibb Commissioner Paul Bronson said. “And the foot traffic is just going to be through the roof. I’m really looking forward to this and the opening of the hotel.”

The new hotel features a restaurant, a rooftop bar, a wine and coffee bar and several rooms to highlight local legends like The Allman Brothers and Otis Redding.

“They did a great job with the building overall,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said. “They are maintaining a lot of the history here, with the maps and all, and I think they did a great job.”

Hotel Forty Five is expected to bring out Macon’s culture and hopefully draw guests out of their room and into downtown.

“Folks coming into town will be able to enjoy our city and amenities at a top-class venue,” Watkins explained.

A local thrift store called Wear is near the hotel. Manager Heatherly Wakefield says she couldn’t be more excited for the potential business and tourism to spread to shops like hers.

“I look forward to seeing more people coming into downtown,” she said. “Not only for the concerts over at the (Macon City) Auditorium but also exploring all of the unique things downtown Macon has to offer.”

The new downtown gem just hired 46 people to help take care of guests and is looking for at least 20 more people to hire. If you’re interested in applying to work at the hotel, call (855) 840-9141.

Rooms will range in price from $230 to about $300 per night. Rooms are already being booked for the opening on January 20.