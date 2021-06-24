Macon-Bibb launches youth registry for clubs and activities

The Community Affairs Office created a youth registry to get kids out in the community.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Summer is here and there are several summer camps and programs going on in Macon-Bibb.

“We think it’s going to help to fight crime and let young people know that there is a wholesome activities,” said Dr. Henry Ficklin, Executive Director of the Community Affairs office.

According to Dr. Ficklin, nearly a quarter of the population in the community are under 18. The goal is to welcome as many children to programs in the area.

Organizations that can apply include: church youth groups, choirs, scouting organizations, school clubs and more.

So far two organizations have signed up.

If you would like to sign your program up, go to https://www.maconbibb.us/apps/community_affairs/youth_registry/