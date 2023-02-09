Macon-Bibb increases minimum wage for county employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County has successfully completed its initiative to raise the minimum wage for its county employees.

More than $850,000 has been allocated toward this effort.

The increase in minimum wage, approved by county commissioners, will be implemented over the course of two years. By the end of the process, all consolidated government employees will be earning at least $15 per hour.

Mayor Lester Miller believes this increase will not only make the county more competitive, but also help attract quality workers.

“It’s one of the things we try to do to be competitive, but also to make sure we get the best employees, and we use that as a recruitment tool,” he said.

The raise in pay will be applied to a wide range of employees, including those working in Parks and Beautification, Solid Waste Management, as well as Firefighters and Law Enforcement.