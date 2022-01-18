Macon-Bibb hosts annual MLK Celebration

Macon-Bibb joined the nation in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The MLK Jr. Commission held its annual MLK Assembly to remember Dr. King’s life.

Several dozen people were there speaking about what the day means to them. Many of them quoted Dr. King while speaking.

Macon-Bibb District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas was one of the event’s organizers.

Lucas says they wanted to bring together various people who have worked to improve the community.

“We need to cling to Dr. King’s dream of equality tighter than we ever have,” she said. “All of us need to be committed to working to make sure that his dream becomes a reality.”

Commissioner Lucas says they like to involve children each year so they never forget everything Dr. King has done.

Harold Young is also part of the MLK Jr. Commission. He says Dr. King was a leader, and that’s something we all need to be.

“It’s important to remember Dr. Martin Luther King,” he said. “We can not let the dream become a nightmare. There are so many things that we have accomplished. We have so far to go, but we can do this together.”

Bibb County Board of Education representatives were also at the event. District 4 Board Member Juawn Jackson spoke about what the day meant to him and also touched on the impact Dr. King had on the education system.

“Dr. King was one who believed in the power of education, and with knowledge comes power,” he said. “If used the right way, you can change the world, so we want for our young folks to be able to have access to that knowledge.”