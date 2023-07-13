Macon-Bibb honors Cherry Blossom Festival visionary Carolyn Crayton with park dedication

Macon-Bibb officials gathered on Wednesday to celebrate Carolyn Crayton and her pivotal role in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival at the park named in her honor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Carolyn Crayton, whose vision led to the creation of the annual Cherry Blossom Festival, was celebrated by Macon-Bibb officials on Wednesday at the park renamed in her honor in 2020.

The event acknowledged Crayton’s efforts in revitalizing the area and her instrumental role in making Macon the “Cherry Blossom Capital of the World.”

“This is the most unbelievable thing that’s happening to me today,” Crayton said at the ceremony. “I love Macon, I love all of you, and all of you have made the festival what it is today.”

The park, formerly known as Central City Park and now known as Carolyn Crayton Park, is located at 150 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, just outside of downtown Macon near historic Luther Williams Field.

“Without her, our annual tradition would not even be possible,” Moore said. “The fact that we’re the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World with over 300,000 Yoshino cherry trees, they would not be here either.”