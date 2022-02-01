Macon-Bibb hiring third-party company to pick up old, green trash carts

Photo: Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller announced a change Tuesday intended to improve the collection of old garbage carts.

A Macon-Bibb news release says the county has hired a third-party company to pick up old, green carts.

The carts, which belong to Advanced Disposal Services (ADS)/Waste Management, were supposed to be picked up by ADS/Waste Management after Ryland Environmental took over pickup services, but there are still thousands sitting on the curb after more than a month.

“In an effort to clean up our neighborhoods and lessen the burden for residents, we formed a way that will speed up old cart collection,” the release said.

“While it is the former solid waste service company’s responsibility to get them, these are our streets, our neighborhoods, and our community,” Mayor Miller said. “It’s up to us to take ownership in their cleanliness, and I and the Commission believe enough time has been provided to get them all.”

The third-party company will work six days a week to assist in collecting the green carts. The county says its Solid Waste, Public Works and Parks and Beautification Departments will also work overtime to assist in the collection.

The county says there are still more than 40,000 old carts uncollected and that the estimated time for collection is two to three weeks.

“No additional funding will come from Macon-Bibb County,” the release said.

“I want to thank people for their patience and understanding as we work to improve the services,” Mayor Miller said. “This has been a huge undertaking and a major change.”

Residents are asked to leave their old and empty green carts on the curb until a crew comes by to pick them up. The release said the first pass will be to only collect green carts, “since many may still be waiting on a new Ryland recycling cart.” Ryland will empty old recycling carts until it finishes delivering new ones.

Click here if you still do not have a new red or blue Ryland cart.

The county says residents can immediately get rid of old carts by taking them to the Convenience Center, located at 920 11th Street in Macon.

