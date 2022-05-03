Macon-Bibb Health Department to hold Community Vision Clinic Tuesday

The Macon-Bibb Health Department, along with the Prevent Blindness Association of America, is hosting a vision clinic on Tuesday, May 3.

Dr. Stephen Summerow will be performing eye exams on 20 people who made appointments.

The health department will also hold walk-in retinal scans between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.



The clinic will serve those without insurance, as well as those who have insurance but can’t cover the cost of an eye exam.

Macon-Bibb Health Department Administrator, Dr. Jimmie Smith, says he hopes the clinic will clear any obstacles people may have while seeking medical attention.

“We’re trying our best to sort of help folks to bridge the gap and address those shortcomings,” he said. “It’s something that we do today and will continue to do in the future, and certainly work with our community to address those access to care needs.”



Dr. Smith says the leading cause of blindness in the area is untreated diabetes. He suggests you get your eyes checked once every two years.

The clinic will be held at 1600 Forsyth Street in Macon.