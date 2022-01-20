Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes Chief Edwards to new job

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s official. The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department has a new fire chief. Chief Shane Edwards’ promotion was welcomed and applauded this morning by county leaders, firefighters, and family members.

He’d served as interim fire chief for the past year and has worked his way up through the ranks of the department.

His wife and daughter had the honor to pin his new rank onto his uniform, as they have done for promotions throughout his career. He also thanked them for supporting his career and understanding the on-call, always ready nature of his job.

Edwards told attendees, “I am truly humbled, truly humbled and honored to be able to step in this position, and to be able to serve as fire chief for Macon-Bibb County,”

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners finalized Chief Edwards’ promotion with the fire department at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

Edwards first started with the fire department in 1988.