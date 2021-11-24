Macon-Bibb Fire Department provides tips for having a safe Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department wants you to keep safety in mind when preparing your Thanksgiving meal.

When it comes to preparing the meal,there are several fire dangers to be aware of.

“One of the most common problems we see with frying a turkey is frying indoors,” Fire Safety Education Officer Jeremy Webb said. “A lot of people don’t know it, but you can’t fry under your garage. Even though that’s considered outside, you need to be a safe distance away from your structure.”

The fire department held a turkey frying demonstration Tuesday to show the danger of not properly preparing your meal.

The demonstration showed just how quick a fire could begin if you don’t follow safety steps.

“Give your turkey an adequate amount of time to unthaw,” Webb said. “It may take days, so definitely prepare yourself ahead of time. Make sure you have proper eye protection, proper feet protection.”

Fire officials also say you should never leave food unattended in the kitchen, because that can also cause a fire.

Piedmont Macon reports seeing several patients with burns due to not properly frying their turkey.

Hospital staff offer tips if you do end up with a burn.

“If you feel like you have an area that’s been burned, just go ahead and run that area through tap warm water for about 3 to 4 minutes,” Association Medical Director Ali Kamran said. “You don’t want to overdo it.”