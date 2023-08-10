Macon-Bibb Fire Department invites Middle Georgia students to annual fire safety essay, poster contest

With the deadline approaching on September 1, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is inviting students across Middle Georgia to participate in its annual fire prevention month essay and poster competition, focusing on this year's theme of kitchen safety.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the deadline approaching on September 1, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department is inviting students across Middle Georgia to participate in its annual fire prevention month essay and poster competition, focusing on this year’s theme of kitchen safety.

Open to students in public, private, and home school settings, the competition offers a unique educational opportunity.

Students in 5th, 8th, and 12th grades are encouraged to submit essays, while students in kindergarten through 5th grade can submit posters related to kitchen fire safety. The objective of the contest is to promote awareness and understanding of fire safety within the home.

Cash prizes await the best submissions, with an additional incentive for 12th-grade participants: a $500 scholarship opportunity.

“We hope that this contest not only inspires them to read, write, and do research, but educates them at the same time about the importance of fire safety within the home,” Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said.

Parents and educators across Middle Georgia are urged to encourage their students to participate.

You can check the details on the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Facebook page here.

Or view the submission instructions here:

2023 Fire Prevention Week Essay Contest