Macon-Bibb Fire Department investigating 4 fires within 24 hours

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is determining whether or not the fires were set intentionally.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is investigating four different fires that happened within 24 hours of each other. All four fires took place within a half-mile radius of Eisenhower Parkway.

According to a statement from the fire department, the first three fires happened on December 14th. At around 6:10 p.m. they responded to a structure fire call at 589 Daley Street. Crews arrived at a vacant home with heavy fire conditions.

Around 45 minutes later the fire department received a report of a second structure fire at 688 Central Avenue. Crews arrived to heavy fire conditions coming from the front of a vacant home.

At 7:37 p.m., they received a third call for a structure fire at 685 Ell Street. The statement says the fire department put out the fires quickly, with no fire spreading to any nearby homes.

The following day at around 10:50 a.m., the fire department responded to a reported structure fire call to a vacant home at 764 Ell Street. A crew arrived to a small fire inside the home and put it out quickly.

The fire department says all four fires appear to be set fires, and investigators are still determining whether or not the fires were set intentionally.

During the colder months, they say there is a rise in vacant house fires. They say the homeless community often occupies the homes and starts fires to keep warm.

They urge anyone with information about these fires to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Callers can remain anonymous. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.