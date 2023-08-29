Macon-Bibb EMA Director: Stay informed as Idalia approaches

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Middle Georgia prepares for Hurricane Idalia, the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency Director has two words:

“It’s coming,” Spencer Hawkins said. Hawkins says despite there being some uncertainty on the path Idalia will take, Macon-Bibb County residents should make sure they’re prepared.

“This storm is moving fast, and everyone should make sure they have batteries, an emergency kit and a location to shelter in place if need be.”

Hawkins says one of the most important things to do to prepare is stay informed.

Several school districts in Middle Georgia have canceled the school day ahead of the storm.

