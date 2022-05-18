Macon-Bibb Elections Supervisor search continues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The search for a new Elections Supervisor continues following Macon-Bibb County Commissioners deciding not to approve the Board of Elections recommendation.

The Board of Elections named Canetra Ford, the next Elections Supervisor on April 26 in a 4-1 vote.

On May 10, the motion by Commissioners failed to add approving the board’s selection to the agenda.

Mike Kaplan, Board Chair for the Board of Elections, says the Mayor decided the county will do the hiring.

“We spoke with Ms. Ford and apologized because we voted to withdraw her nomination. I’m sorry she had to go through this. It’s an extremely flawed system,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan says the Elections Supervisor job is posted on the Macon-Bibb County website.

