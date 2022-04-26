Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections recommends next Elections Supervisor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections named its recommendation for the Elections Supervisor opening.

The motion passed 4-1 to name Canetra Ford to the position, which opened up this year after the previous Elections Supervisor, Jeaneatta Watson resigned.

We spoke with Board Chair Mike Kaplan, who says Ford has nine years of experience working with the Board of Elections. He says she’s currently working in the Macon District Attorney’s office.

“She’s dealt with elections. She’s dealt with the fun and the pleasure and the passion that comes with elections,” he said. “So we’re very excited that she was willing to take this job.”

Tom Gillon is currently serving at the interim Elections Supervisor. The Macon-Bibb County Commission will have to vote on their recommendation. Kaplan says they’re hoping to have Ford on board by the primary election on May 24.